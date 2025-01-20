Left Menu

Aadhaar Innovations: Beyond Basic Identity

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) held a meeting with industry leaders to improve service delivery via Aadhaar. The gathering, called 'Aadhaar Samvaad,' marked a milestone with Aadhaar's Face Authentication crossing 100 crore transactions. The event highlighted the tool's growth and its significant role in the BFSI, fintech, and telecom sectors.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) convened a strategic meeting with top industry leaders from Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), fintech, and telecom sectors to enhance service delivery through Aadhaar. As per an official release on Monday, the objective was to explore innovative applications for Aadhaar.

The 'Aadhaar Samvaad,' co-hosted by the Maharashtra government, witnessed participation from nearly 500 senior policymakers and industry experts. It aimed to foster discussions on improving digital infrastructure by harnessing Aadhaar capabilities.

In a significant milestone, Aadhaar's Face Authentication transactions surpassed 100 crore since its introduction in October 2021. The AI/ML-driven solution, developed internally by UIDAI, doubled its usage in just five months, underscoring the increasing reliance on advanced authentication methods.

