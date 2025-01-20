India's Spectrum Strategy: A Win for Starlink Over Reliance Jio?

In a strategic move set to reshape India's telecom landscape, the government has opted to allocate satellite spectrum rather than auction it, a decision that telecoms minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says will offer consumers greater choice. This decision has sparked concerns from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, wary of losing market share to Elon Musk's Starlink.

Starlink, eager to enter the Indian market, supports administrative spectrum allocation in line with global trends, which analysts believe will encourage foreign investment by lowering entry costs. In contrast, an auction would demand substantial financial commitments, potentially deterring overseas competitors from entering the Indian market.

Despite Reliance's unease, Scindia emphasized the need for companies to adapt, citing the limitations of current satellite technology for indoor services, which terrestrial networks can provide. India's telecom market, one of the largest globally, is fiercely competitive, with Deloitte forecasting the satellite broadband market to reach $1.9 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)