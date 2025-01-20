Left Menu

India's Spectrum Strategy: A Win for Starlink Over Reliance Jio?

India's decision to allocate satellite spectrum instead of auctioning it is designed to increase consumer options and align with global trends. This move favors Elon Musk's Starlink over Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, raising concerns about competitive fairness in India's telecom market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:58 IST
India's Spectrum Strategy: A Win for Starlink Over Reliance Jio?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move set to reshape India's telecom landscape, the government has opted to allocate satellite spectrum rather than auction it, a decision that telecoms minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says will offer consumers greater choice. This decision has sparked concerns from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, wary of losing market share to Elon Musk's Starlink.

Starlink, eager to enter the Indian market, supports administrative spectrum allocation in line with global trends, which analysts believe will encourage foreign investment by lowering entry costs. In contrast, an auction would demand substantial financial commitments, potentially deterring overseas competitors from entering the Indian market.

Despite Reliance's unease, Scindia emphasized the need for companies to adapt, citing the limitations of current satellite technology for indoor services, which terrestrial networks can provide. India's telecom market, one of the largest globally, is fiercely competitive, with Deloitte forecasting the satellite broadband market to reach $1.9 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025