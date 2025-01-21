Argentina's Record-Breaking Trade Surplus Signals Economic Resilience
Argentina achieved a record $18.9 billion trade surplus in 2024, with December alone contributing $1.67 billion. This marks the thirteenth consecutive month of trade surplus, far surpassing expectations set by a previous Reuters poll, indicating robust economic health.
In a significant economic milestone, Argentina reported a historic $18.9 billion trade surplus for the year 2024, according to data released by the government's statistics office on Monday.
December alone witnessed a trade surplus of $1.67 billion, marking the thirteenth consecutive month where the nation's exports outpaced its imports.
This December surplus substantially exceeded the $921 million predicted in a Reuters survey, underscoring the South American country's economic robustness.
