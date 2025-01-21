Argentina's Record-Breaking Trade Surplus Signals Economic Resilience

In a significant economic milestone, Argentina reported a historic $18.9 billion trade surplus for the year 2024, according to data released by the government's statistics office on Monday.

December alone witnessed a trade surplus of $1.67 billion, marking the thirteenth consecutive month where the nation's exports outpaced its imports.

This December surplus substantially exceeded the $921 million predicted in a Reuters survey, underscoring the South American country's economic robustness.

(With inputs from agencies.)