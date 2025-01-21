Left Menu

Wall Street Edges Up Amid Uncertain Trade Policies

Wall Street indexes rose as investors assessed President Trump's executive orders and awaited trade policy actions. Although tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods were mentioned, concrete plans remain unclear. Nine out of 11 S&P 500 sectors gained, while inflation concerns linger due to potential federal policy impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST
Wall Street Edges Up Amid Uncertain Trade Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day of cautious optimism, Wall Street's main indexes experienced an uplift, with investors closely watching the moves of President Donald Trump as he settles into office. The focus remains on his trade policy plans, particularly with respect to tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Despite discussions about potential duties on Canadian and Mexican imports, President Trump has yet to outline solid plans. While some investors worry about the repercussions on global trade, Goldman Sachs has adjusted its universal tariff forecast down to 25% from a previous 40%.

Market dynamics showed the Dow Jones climbing by 258 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also registered gains. Real estate lead the S&P 500 sectors with a noticeable increase, while tech giants like Apple and Tesla faced setbacks. Investors remain hopeful, albeit cautious, amidst lingering inflation concerns that might influence Federal Reserve policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025