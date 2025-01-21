Wall Street Edges Up Amid Uncertain Trade Policies

In a day of cautious optimism, Wall Street's main indexes experienced an uplift, with investors closely watching the moves of President Donald Trump as he settles into office. The focus remains on his trade policy plans, particularly with respect to tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Despite discussions about potential duties on Canadian and Mexican imports, President Trump has yet to outline solid plans. While some investors worry about the repercussions on global trade, Goldman Sachs has adjusted its universal tariff forecast down to 25% from a previous 40%.

Market dynamics showed the Dow Jones climbing by 258 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also registered gains. Real estate lead the S&P 500 sectors with a noticeable increase, while tech giants like Apple and Tesla faced setbacks. Investors remain hopeful, albeit cautious, amidst lingering inflation concerns that might influence Federal Reserve policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)