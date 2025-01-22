Mitsufuji's Transition: From Kimono Belts to High-Tech Military Fiber

In a significant transition, Kyoto-based Mitsufuji is moving from its traditional business of crafting decorative belts for kimonos to developing high-tech fibers for military applications, such as shielding fighter jets from electromagnetic interference.

The shift aligns with Japan's escalating efforts to enhance its military prowess by harnessing domestic innovations, a plan fueled by security tensions involving China, Russia, and North Korea. Despite lacking giant defense corporations akin to Lockheed Martin or BAE Systems, Japan is cultivating smaller ventures to fortify national security.

The Japanese government has been actively engaging with startups to identify groundbreaking technologies, leading to collaborations such as those with former defense minister Minoru Kihara's initiative, underscoring the vital role of smaller firms like Mitsufuji in Japan's military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)