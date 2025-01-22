SecPod's SanerNow: A Leader in Patch Management Innovation

SecPod has been acknowledged as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Patch Management, underscoring the innovation and capabilities of its flagship solution, SanerNow. The platform scored a perfect 5/5 in crucial areas such as patch lifecycle management and patch testing, showcasing its comprehensive features.

SanerNow sets itself apart with an advanced risk-based remediation process that factors in vulnerability severity and asset criticality, enabling organizations to prioritize the most dangerous risks. The report analyst, Whit Walters, highlighted that the market is transforming with AI and threat intelligence, and SanerNow integrates these with patch management, risk assessment, and exposure tracking.

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, CEO of SecPod, emphasized the company's mission to redefine cybersecurity by preventing cyberattacks. The company's Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management framework supports an integrated approach, enhancing security in evolving threat landscapes. SanerNow ensures enterprises remain protected by swiftly addressing critical vulnerabilities.

