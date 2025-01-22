Left Menu

Google Pumps another $1 Billion into Anthropic: A Major AI Investment

Google has invested over $1 billion in AI startup Anthropic, separate from a $2 billion fundraising led by Lightspeed. With revenues around $875 million, Anthropic competes with OpenAI. Amazon recently increased its stake in Anthropic to $8 billion. The AI industry sees heightened competition as investments surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:30 IST
Google is making headlines once again with its substantial investment, this time pouring over $1 billion into AI startup Anthropic, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.

This follows earlier reports indicating Anthropic's potential $2 billion fundraising round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, valuing the AI firm at approximately $60 billion. The Financial Times clarified that Google's investment stands apart from the Lightspeed initiative.

As a significant player in the AI foundation model sector alongside OpenAI, Anthropic has seen its annualized revenue soar to an impressive $875 million. Their models are available through direct sales and partnerships with cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, with Amazon notably increasing its investment to $8 billion last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

