HCLTech Expands Global Reach with New Hyderabad Tech Center

Technology major HCLTech is enhancing its global presence by opening a new tech center in Hyderabad, officials announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The facility is expected to create 5,000 new jobs.

Spanning 3,20,000 sqft, the center will offer advanced cloud, AI, and digital transformation services to clients in various sectors, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services. Hyderabad's robust infrastructure and skilled talent pool were key factors in the decision, stated HCLTech's CEO, C Vijayakumar.

State officials, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, welcomed the move, asserting it reinforces Hyderabad's position as a leading tech hub. The government pledged support for continued growth and job creation in the region. HCLTech has operated in Hyderabad since 2007, with this new center extending its capacity to 8,500 seats across the city.

