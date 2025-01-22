Left Menu

CtrlS & Telangana Forge the Future with AI Datacenter Cluster

CtrlS Datacenters Limited teams up with the Telangana government to build a massive AI Datacenter Cluster. This Rs10,000 crore investment, announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will generate 3,600 jobs and boost the state's economy, solidifying Telangana's role in digital infrastructure and technology.

  • India

CtrlS Datacenters Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up an advanced AI Datacenter Cluster in the state, backed by a colossal investment of Rs10,000 crore.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the AI Datacenter Cluster boasts a 400 MW capacity, promising to create 3,600 jobs and significantly enhance the state's economic landscape through increased tax revenues. The collaboration marks a pivotal step in positioning Telangana as a global frontrunner in digital infrastructure.

State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership, highlighting the cluster's role in promoting inclusive growth by boosting local IT capabilities and job opportunities. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters Limited, expressed enthusiasm about leading this innovative endeavor, which aims to set new standards in sustainability and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

