CtrlS & Telangana Forge the Future with AI Datacenter Cluster

CtrlS Datacenters Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up an advanced AI Datacenter Cluster in the state, backed by a colossal investment of Rs10,000 crore.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the AI Datacenter Cluster boasts a 400 MW capacity, promising to create 3,600 jobs and significantly enhance the state's economic landscape through increased tax revenues. The collaboration marks a pivotal step in positioning Telangana as a global frontrunner in digital infrastructure.

State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership, highlighting the cluster's role in promoting inclusive growth by boosting local IT capabilities and job opportunities. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters Limited, expressed enthusiasm about leading this innovative endeavor, which aims to set new standards in sustainability and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)