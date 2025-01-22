ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission: Unveiling the Next Frontier in Space Exploration

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO has made a significant stride in India's space exploration endeavors by dispatching the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan, slated for launch in 2025.

Gaganyaan aims to be India's inaugural step towards human spaceflight, with this mission testing crucial systems before crewed missions.

The Crew Module features advanced systems, including a bi-propellant Reaction Control System, ensuring precise three-axis control during re-entry, bolstered by comprehensive integration and testing at various ISRO centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)