ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission: Unveiling the Next Frontier in Space Exploration

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO has dispatched the Crew Module for Gaganyaan's first uncrewed mission (G1). This marks a significant step towards India's human spaceflight capability, with meticulous integration of propulsion and control systems to ensure safe maneuvering during re-entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO has made a significant stride in India's space exploration endeavors by dispatching the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan, slated for launch in 2025.

Gaganyaan aims to be India's inaugural step towards human spaceflight, with this mission testing crucial systems before crewed missions.

The Crew Module features advanced systems, including a bi-propellant Reaction Control System, ensuring precise three-axis control during re-entry, bolstered by comprehensive integration and testing at various ISRO centers.

