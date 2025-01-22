Debunking the Myths: How H-1B Visas Fuel U.S. Growth

Nasscom, on Wednesday, highlighted that H-1B visas serve to address critical skill shortages in the U.S., unrelated to immigration issues. The apex industry body emphasized technology's pivotal role in U.S. economic growth, advocating for 'win-win partnerships' across American and Indian companies.

Countering the notion that H-1B workers are cheap labor, Nasscom's Vice President Shivendra Singh sought to dispel fears about President Donald Trump's recent policy changes affecting Indian IT professionals in the U.S. Singh expressed confidence in Indian talent's contribution to the U.S. economy.

Despite concerns over Trump's immigration moves, including the potential impact on children born to H-1B holders, Singh reassured that the U.S. tech industry would continue to benefit from skilled Indian workers. He reiterated the importance of differentiating H-1B visas from immigration issues, underscoring their trade nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)