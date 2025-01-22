India Pioneers in AI and Semiconductors with Innovative Initiatives
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's move to harness artificial intelligence for societal benefit and emphasizes the importance of a balanced regulatory framework. At the World Economic Forum, he discusses India's AI potential in healthcare and logistics, the country's advancement in semiconductor production, and enhancements in railway technology.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory framework to address societal issues. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Vaishnaw said stakeholders are in discussions to create optimal regulations for AI innovation.
The minister highlighted AI's capabilities in tackling complex challenges in healthcare, weather, logistics, and design. He also emphasized India's confidence among global leaders, stemming from policy certainty and economic growth, showcased through a unified pavilion at the forum.
Vaishnaw also detailed India's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, with the first 'Made in India' chip launching this year and plans for improvements in railways with new-generation trains, aiming to enhance passenger experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Acquisition of Core Diagnostics: A Growth-Driven Move
How COVID-19 Exposed and Strained the Mental Health of Healthcare Professionals
European Shares Slide Amid Falling Healthcare and Financial Stocks
Weimai Secures $27.3M to Boost Full-Cycle Healthcare Innovation in China
Indian Pharma: The Global Healthcare Custodian by 2030