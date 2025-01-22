India Pioneers in AI and Semiconductors with Innovative Initiatives

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory framework to address societal issues. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Vaishnaw said stakeholders are in discussions to create optimal regulations for AI innovation.

The minister highlighted AI's capabilities in tackling complex challenges in healthcare, weather, logistics, and design. He also emphasized India's confidence among global leaders, stemming from policy certainty and economic growth, showcased through a unified pavilion at the forum.

Vaishnaw also detailed India's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, with the first 'Made in India' chip launching this year and plans for improvements in railways with new-generation trains, aiming to enhance passenger experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)