India Pioneers in AI and Semiconductors with Innovative Initiatives

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights India's move to harness artificial intelligence for societal benefit and emphasizes the importance of a balanced regulatory framework. At the World Economic Forum, he discusses India's AI potential in healthcare and logistics, the country's advancement in semiconductor production, and enhancements in railway technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the significant potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized the need for a balanced regulatory framework to address societal issues. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Vaishnaw said stakeholders are in discussions to create optimal regulations for AI innovation.

The minister highlighted AI's capabilities in tackling complex challenges in healthcare, weather, logistics, and design. He also emphasized India's confidence among global leaders, stemming from policy certainty and economic growth, showcased through a unified pavilion at the forum.

Vaishnaw also detailed India's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, with the first 'Made in India' chip launching this year and plans for improvements in railways with new-generation trains, aiming to enhance passenger experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

