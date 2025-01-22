Reliance Jio Leads Subscriber Race Amid Rival Setbacks

In November, Reliance Jio surged ahead by adding 12.1 lakh wireless subscribers, bringing its total user count to a robust 46.12 crore, data from TRAI revealed.

The growth comes as a respite for Jio, which had experienced subscriber declines over the past four months. In contrast, rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea faced notable losses, with Airtel's user base decreasing by 11.4 lakh to 38.4 crore.

Likewise, Vodafone Idea saw its users cut by 15 lakh, dropping to 20.8 crore. State-run BSNL, despite previous gains from tariff reforms and SIM consolidations, also suffered losses, with a decline of 3.4 lakh subscribers, reducing its base to 9.20 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)