Left Menu

Reliance Jio Leads Subscriber Race Amid Rival Setbacks

Reliance Jio saw a significant increase in users, adding 12.1 lakh subscribers in November, reaching a total of 46.12 crore. Meanwhile, competitors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL faced subscriber losses, according to TRAI data. Airtel lost 11.4 lakh users, and Vodafone Idea shed 15 lakh customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:08 IST
Reliance Jio Leads Subscriber Race Amid Rival Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In November, Reliance Jio surged ahead by adding 12.1 lakh wireless subscribers, bringing its total user count to a robust 46.12 crore, data from TRAI revealed.

The growth comes as a respite for Jio, which had experienced subscriber declines over the past four months. In contrast, rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea faced notable losses, with Airtel's user base decreasing by 11.4 lakh to 38.4 crore.

Likewise, Vodafone Idea saw its users cut by 15 lakh, dropping to 20.8 crore. State-run BSNL, despite previous gains from tariff reforms and SIM consolidations, also suffered losses, with a decline of 3.4 lakh subscribers, reducing its base to 9.20 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025