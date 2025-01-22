Left Menu

Navigating the Challenges of Responsible AI Implementation

A report by HCLTech and MIT Technology Review Insights reveals that while 87% of executives recognize the importance of responsible AI, only 15% feel prepared to implement it. The study highlights concerns over risks and compliance as AI integration accelerates, particularly in India, across sectors like healthcare and finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:15 IST
Navigating the Challenges of Responsible AI Implementation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report indicates that while a large majority of corporate executives acknowledge the importance of integrating responsible AI within their organizations, a mere 15% feel adequately prepared to actually implement these principles. This disparity raises significant concerns amidst rapidly advancing AI technologies.

Conducted by HCLTech and MIT Technology Review Insights, the study surveyed 250 global executives to evaluate the current landscape of responsible AI practices. While there's evident enthusiasm for AI's potential, particularly in burgeoning economies like India, the path to responsible AI deployment is lined with significant challenges.

Key issues include managing AI-related risks, understanding regulations, and tackling biases. The need for robust AI governance policies, such as algorithmic audits and bias detection tools, is emphasized to ensure AI systems are fair, transparent, and beneficial to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025