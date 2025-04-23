SIU Calls for Urgent Overhaul to Curb Corruption and Restore Ethics at SABC

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the Head of South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), has emphasized the urgent need for a structured and targeted anti-corruption strategy to restore integrity within the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). Mothibi was addressing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Wednesday, delivering a sobering update on the ongoing investigations into irregularities at the embattled state broadcaster.

The SABC has been under intense scrutiny for over a decade, with multiple proclamations—most notably from 2010 and 2017—authorizing formal investigations by the SIU. These inquiries were prompted by a litany of scandals involving irregular financial practices and abuse of authority. Among the most high-profile controversies was the irregular R11 million “success fee” awarded to former Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and the contentious R2.4 million Legends Payments. Furthermore, the SIU has flagged at least eight questionable contracts, including the controversial sale of SABC archives to pay-TV giant MultiChoice.

SIU’s Deep-Dive Investigations and Strategy

Advocate Mothibi stated that the SIU’s approach to the SABC mirrors the comprehensive methodology applied to other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and government institutions. “We adopted a deep-dive strategy, examining systemic governance failures and widespread maladministration,” he told SCOPA. He stressed that the SIU is working closely with the current Group CEO of the SABC, Nomsa Chabeli, to accelerate reforms and implement a long-term prevention plan.

“This plan must be focused, actionable, and urgently rolled out to stem further financial losses and ethical decay,” Mothibi stated, highlighting the importance of proactive measures rather than reactive investigations.

Key Findings: Ethics Breaches and Management Failures

SIU Chief National Investigations Officer, Zodwa Xesibe, elaborated on the SIU’s findings during the SCOPA briefing. Her revelations painted a disturbing picture of systemic dysfunction within the SABC:

Policy Violations : Senior management and Board members regularly bypassed established procedures and internal controls, contributing to the broadcaster’s financial instability.

Abuse of Power : There was pervasive abuse of authority, promoting unethical conduct and a culture of impunity.

Management Override : Internal safeguards were routinely ignored, often through collusion, coercion, or willful inaction.

Lack of Ethical Culture: The organizational environment discouraged open discussions on ethics, contributing to a climate where wrongdoing could thrive unchecked.

Restoring Integrity: Proposed Reforms and Cultural Shift

Xesibe emphasized the necessity for a cultural overhaul at the SABC. “The organization must return to a culture where open, honest discussions around ethical challenges are encouraged,” she said. Staff should be equipped with a clear understanding of ethical standards, their rights, and reporting mechanisms.

She stressed that leadership must take the initiative in modeling ethical behavior and enforcing policy compliance. “Management must actively identify and correct unethical behavior while fostering a culture of zero tolerance for violations of internal controls.”

The SIU also urged the establishment of strong protections for whistleblowers, noting that employees should feel safe and supported when reporting misconduct. This, they said, would lay the foundation for a truly ethical organization from top to bottom.

A Call to Action

Advocate Mothibi concluded by reiterating the urgency of reform. “We cannot afford to allow these issues to linger. The integrity of our public institutions depends on swift and decisive action. The SABC must be transformed into an institution that is accountable, ethical, and financially stable.”

The SIU’s findings and proposals are now in the hands of Parliament, and all eyes will be on the SABC’s leadership as they chart a path forward.