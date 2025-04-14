Beed Cop's Encounter Allegation Brings Police Ethics into Question

Ranjeet Kasle, a former sub-inspector from Beed, Maharashtra, has made startling allegations against unnamed individuals who allegedly offered him a lucrative deal to assassinate Walmik Karad, under arrest for his involvement in the high-profile murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

While Kasle contends that he recorded the names of the individuals involved in a station diary, senior police officials have brushed aside the allegations as unfounded. They have urged Kasle to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his claims, reminding him that his actions seem to breach ethical codes of conduct.

Kasle's accusations come as he faces significant legal challenges himself, including a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for a controversial comment he allegedly made on social media. With these developments, the integrity of the local police force is under intense scrutiny, as stakeholders await the findings of the ongoing inquiry against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)