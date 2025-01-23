Tech Stocks Surge as AI Investment Fuels Wall Street Rally

Wall Street experienced a significant boost on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high. Investors responded positively to news from Netflix and an announcement by President Donald Trump concerning a major private-sector artificial intelligence infrastructure initiative.

The technology sector led the market rally, with contributions from AI chip leader Nvidia and Microsoft, after Trump revealed a planned $500 billion investment involving Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. Despite the plan's lack of funding clarity, anticipation of AI advancements fueled investor enthusiasm.

In individual performances, Procter & Gamble outperformed expectations, while Johnson & Johnson showed mixed results. Meanwhile, Ford, Textron, and Halliburton encountered setbacks. As investors remain cautious of potential tariffs on imports, analysts advise focusing on upcoming trade policy developments by April.

