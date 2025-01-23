UK Watchdog Targets Mobile Titans: Apple and Google Under Scrutiny

Britain's competition watchdog has initiated investigations into the mobile ecosystems of Apple and Google, aiming to determine whether these tech giants possess 'strategic market status' that necessitates regulatory oversight.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is using its expanded powers under new digital market rules to examine potential market dominance by the two companies through their mobile operating systems, app stores, and browsers. The authority is concerned with competition levels and barriers that might hinder rivals from introducing alternative products and services.

Specific areas of interest include whether Apple or Google favor their own pre-installed apps, like YouTube and Safari, and if app makers are subjected to unfair terms. The CMA aims to complete the investigation by October, potentially enforcing changes like opening up app store ecosystems or altering policies to foster competition and consumer choice.

