Gujarat IT/ITES Policy Roadshow Unveils Tech Vision

The Gujarat government hosted its second roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 in Bengaluru, showcasing initiatives to create a future-ready tech ecosystem. The highlight was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, reinforcing Gujarat's appeal as a technology hub with an emphasis on innovation and infrastructure.

Updated: 23-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:11 IST
The Gujarat government carried out its second roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITES Policy 2022-27 in Bengaluru, aiming to present the state's latest initiatives in the tech sector.

Principal Secretary Mona Khandhar emphasized the policy's vision of fostering a robust ecosystem that bridges manufacturing, R&D, and digital transformation. Over 200 IT and ITes companies participated in the event, organized alongside the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A standout feature of the roadshow was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, an innovative project spearheaded by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, which underscores Ahmedabad's role as a burgeoning IT hub.

