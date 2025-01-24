Tata Electronics Expands Influence with Major Stake in Pegatron India

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) announced a significant strategic move on Friday with the acquisition of a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India.

This acquisition enhances TEPL's standing in the Indian electronics manufacturing industry, aligning with their growth and investment strategies. The two firms are set to integrate their teams for seamless operations.

Tata Electronics, driven by CEO and MD Randhir Thakur, views this as a vital step in their technology-led manufacturing expansion. The acquisition supports Tata Sons' vision for advanced AI and digital manufacturing expansion reflected in its leadership directives.

