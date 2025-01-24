Tata Electronics Expands Influence with Major Stake in Pegatron India
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd has acquired a 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India, solidifying its presence in India's electronics sector. This move aligns with the Tata Group's strategic growth in technology manufacturing, as indicated by prior acquisitions under the vision of group chairman, N Chandrasekaran.
- Country:
- India
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) announced a significant strategic move on Friday with the acquisition of a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India.
This acquisition enhances TEPL's standing in the Indian electronics manufacturing industry, aligning with their growth and investment strategies. The two firms are set to integrate their teams for seamless operations.
Tata Electronics, driven by CEO and MD Randhir Thakur, views this as a vital step in their technology-led manufacturing expansion. The acquisition supports Tata Sons' vision for advanced AI and digital manufacturing expansion reflected in its leadership directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: India's Democracy on Display in UK
Hyundai Motor Group's Record Investment Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties
China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds
Pune Public Policy Festival: Envisioning a $10 Trillion India
Thrilling Victories and Exits at Malaysia Open 2025: Indian Badminton Stars Shine