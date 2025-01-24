Left Menu

Tesla Unveils the Revamped Model Y

Tesla has introduced a redesigned Model Y in North America and Europe after its initial launch in China. The new variant, only available in the 'Launch Series', is aimed at increasing sales, offering upgraded features, and is priced at $59,990 in the U.S.

Tesla has unveiled a redesigned Model Y, initially launched in China, now available in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. This move comes as part of their strategy to augment sales by targeting a broader customer base.

The Model Y 'Launch Series', priced at $59,990 in the U.S., is a premium offering with enhanced features and a slight range increase to 320 miles. It incorporates Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, which is an $8,000 option on other models.

As Tesla gears up for its fourth-quarter results announcement, it underscores its strategy with inventory discounts on older Model Y versions and echoes its previous move with a refreshed Model 3 release.

