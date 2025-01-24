Tesla Unveils the Revamped Model Y

Tesla has unveiled a redesigned Model Y, initially launched in China, now available in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. This move comes as part of their strategy to augment sales by targeting a broader customer base.

The Model Y 'Launch Series', priced at $59,990 in the U.S., is a premium offering with enhanced features and a slight range increase to 320 miles. It incorporates Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, which is an $8,000 option on other models.

As Tesla gears up for its fourth-quarter results announcement, it underscores its strategy with inventory discounts on older Model Y versions and echoes its previous move with a refreshed Model 3 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)