Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Tariff Clarity Amid Market Gains

U.S. stock index futures remained flat as investors eyed second consecutive weekly gains amid uncertainties over President Trump’s trade tariffs with global partners. Concerns revolve around potential tariff-induced global trade wars, inflation hikes, and interest rate impacts. Mixed company performances marked premarket activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:10 IST
Wall Street Awaits Tariff Clarity Amid Market Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures were steady, but Wall Street's primary indexes were poised for their second consecutive week of gains. This occurred amidst prevailing uncertainty regarding President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Tariffs continue to dominate investor concerns after President Trump alluded to them at various events without detailing his planned surcharges on trade partners like Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU. Analysts speculate major announcements might occur by April 1. Meanwhile, there's apprehension that tariffs could trigger a global trade war, put inflationary pressure, and slow the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

In premarket trading, Boeing saw a 1.6% drop following warnings of expected fourth-quarter losses, while U.S.-listed Chinese companies experienced a surge after Trump hinted tariffs on China might be avoided. Major upcoming reports from companies like Microsoft and Tesla will also be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025