Wall Street Awaits Tariff Clarity Amid Market Gains

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures were steady, but Wall Street's primary indexes were poised for their second consecutive week of gains. This occurred amidst prevailing uncertainty regarding President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Tariffs continue to dominate investor concerns after President Trump alluded to them at various events without detailing his planned surcharges on trade partners like Mexico, Canada, China, and the EU. Analysts speculate major announcements might occur by April 1. Meanwhile, there's apprehension that tariffs could trigger a global trade war, put inflationary pressure, and slow the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

In premarket trading, Boeing saw a 1.6% drop following warnings of expected fourth-quarter losses, while U.S.-listed Chinese companies experienced a surge after Trump hinted tariffs on China might be avoided. Major upcoming reports from companies like Microsoft and Tesla will also be closely watched.

