Exclusive Republic Day Offer: Get Premium Gadgets at INR 26

In an unprecedented offer to mark India's 76th Republic Day, Lava International Limited has rolled out a flash sale on its tech accessories, Probuds T24 and Prowatch ZN. Starting January 26, 2025, the first 100 buyers can snag these premium gadgets for just INR 26.

Subsequent purchases will enjoy a flat 76% discount, aligning with the Republic's anniversary theme. Available exclusively on Lava's e-store, tech enthusiasts can delve into www.lavamobiles.com to grab this limited-time deal until stocks last, utilizing the coupon codes 'Prowatch' for the smartwatch and 'Probuds' for the earbuds.

The sophisticated Prowatch ZN comes with advanced health tracking features and durable design, while Probuds T24 offers superior audio performance with extended battery life and crystal-clear communication features. Lava, a key player in Indian tech, continues to reinforce its 'Make in India' ethos by broadening its product portfolio and embracing innovation.

