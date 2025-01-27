Left Menu

Exclusive Republic Day Offer: Get Premium Gadgets at INR 26

Lava International Limited is launching an exclusive sale on Probuds T24 and Prowatch ZN for Republic Day. The first 100 units will be offered at INR 26, followed by a 76% discount on further variants. The sale begins at noon on January 26th, 2025, available through Lava’s e-store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:53 IST
Exclusive Republic Day Offer: Get Premium Gadgets at INR 26
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented offer to mark India's 76th Republic Day, Lava International Limited has rolled out a flash sale on its tech accessories, Probuds T24 and Prowatch ZN. Starting January 26, 2025, the first 100 buyers can snag these premium gadgets for just INR 26.

Subsequent purchases will enjoy a flat 76% discount, aligning with the Republic's anniversary theme. Available exclusively on Lava's e-store, tech enthusiasts can delve into www.lavamobiles.com to grab this limited-time deal until stocks last, utilizing the coupon codes 'Prowatch' for the smartwatch and 'Probuds' for the earbuds.

The sophisticated Prowatch ZN comes with advanced health tracking features and durable design, while Probuds T24 offers superior audio performance with extended battery life and crystal-clear communication features. Lava, a key player in Indian tech, continues to reinforce its 'Make in India' ethos by broadening its product portfolio and embracing innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025