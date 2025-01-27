Left Menu

DeepSeek's Rise Shakes Global Markets: A New AI Challenger

China's AI contender DeepSeek has sparked fluctuations in global markets, challenging American tech giants. The release of DeepSeek's ChatGPT rival has impacted Nasdaq futures and European stocks, while Trump's trade policies on Colombia and China also stir economic waves. The global market watches Big Tech's financial health reports closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST
In a surprising shift, the global markets have responded swiftly to the emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which has introduced a competitor to the popular AI tool ChatGPT.

The resulting market ripples caused the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures to fall 1.8% by midday in Asia, indicating a cautious stance from investors weighing the potential impact of this new player.

Meanwhile, political developments like President Trump's varying international policies continue to influence market dynamics, adding to the uncertainty felt in financial circles worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

