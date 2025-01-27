DeepSeek's Rise Shakes Global Markets: A New AI Challenger

In a surprising shift, the global markets have responded swiftly to the emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which has introduced a competitor to the popular AI tool ChatGPT.

The resulting market ripples caused the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite futures to fall 1.8% by midday in Asia, indicating a cautious stance from investors weighing the potential impact of this new player.

Meanwhile, political developments like President Trump's varying international policies continue to influence market dynamics, adding to the uncertainty felt in financial circles worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)