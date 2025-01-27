DeepSeek's AI Triumph: A Game Changer in the U.S. App Scene.

Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI Assistant has surged to prominence, overtaking ChatGPT as the top-rated free app on Apple's U.S. App Store. Powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, this AI application is making waves globally with its advanced capabilities.

The achievement marks a significant shift in perceptions about U.S. dominance in AI, especially in Silicon Valley. It also highlights potential flaws in U.S. export controls that target China's AI development, as evidenced by DeepSeek's usage of Nvidia's H800 chips for training, which cost less than $6 million. This has led to a reevaluation among U.S. tech executives regarding the current export policies.

DeepSeek, founded in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, emerges as a key player among Chinese tech companies. It is the first to be recognized by the U.S. tech industry as on par or superior to leading American models, indicating a shift in the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)