Left Menu

DeepSeek's AI Triumph: A Game Changer in the U.S. App Scene.

DeepSeek's AI Assistant has become the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the U.S., surpassing ChatGPT. This underscores China's rising influence in AI and casts doubts on U.S. export controls. DeepSeek's success could reshape the competitive landscape between U.S. and Chinese AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:02 IST
DeepSeek's AI Triumph: A Game Changer in the U.S. App Scene.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI Assistant has surged to prominence, overtaking ChatGPT as the top-rated free app on Apple's U.S. App Store. Powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, this AI application is making waves globally with its advanced capabilities.

The achievement marks a significant shift in perceptions about U.S. dominance in AI, especially in Silicon Valley. It also highlights potential flaws in U.S. export controls that target China's AI development, as evidenced by DeepSeek's usage of Nvidia's H800 chips for training, which cost less than $6 million. This has led to a reevaluation among U.S. tech executives regarding the current export policies.

DeepSeek, founded in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, emerges as a key player among Chinese tech companies. It is the first to be recognized by the U.S. tech industry as on par or superior to leading American models, indicating a shift in the global AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025