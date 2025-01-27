Arduino's Indian Innovation: Unveiling the UNO R4 WiFi and Minima

Chennai, India - As part of Republic Day festivities, Arduino introduces two groundbreaking development boards: the Arduino UNO एक R4 WiFi and the Arduino UNO एक R4 Minima. Manufactured under India's 'Make in India' initiative, these boards mark a significant step in local manufacturing and global tech integration.

Launched at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, the boards received praise from India's tech and educational leaders. Emphasizing open-source advances, they are designed for users ranging from novices to expert innovators, with features like WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and high durability for various projects.

These developments showcase India's increasing impact on global tech, driven by a vibrant community of creators. As Arduino continues to support domestic production and innovation, the new boards enhance accessibility to connected devices, promoting STEM education and boosting local economies.

