Left Menu

Arduino's Indian Innovation: Unveiling the UNO R4 WiFi and Minima

Arduino has launched two new development boards, the UNO एक R4 WiFi and the UNO एक R4 Minima, manufactured in India under the 'Make in India' initiative. These boards cater to a wide range of expertise, supporting India's growing role in technological innovation and STEM education globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:18 IST
Arduino's Indian Innovation: Unveiling the UNO R4 WiFi and Minima
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, India - As part of Republic Day festivities, Arduino introduces two groundbreaking development boards: the Arduino UNO एक R4 WiFi and the Arduino UNO एक R4 Minima. Manufactured under India's 'Make in India' initiative, these boards mark a significant step in local manufacturing and global tech integration.

Launched at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, the boards received praise from India's tech and educational leaders. Emphasizing open-source advances, they are designed for users ranging from novices to expert innovators, with features like WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and high durability for various projects.

These developments showcase India's increasing impact on global tech, driven by a vibrant community of creators. As Arduino continues to support domestic production and innovation, the new boards enhance accessibility to connected devices, promoting STEM education and boosting local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025