Andhra Pradesh's AI Revolution: A Vision for Every Household
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, envisions a future where Artificial Intelligence is embedded in every household. By promoting AI through the Real Time Governance Society, Naidu aims for a growth rate between 15 and 20 percent, leveraging AI technology for actionable insights.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious vision for the state: ensuring that every family has an Artificial Intelligence professional. This proclamation was made as he reviewed progress with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), aimed at promoting AI technology extensively.
Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh, once a leader in information technology, can achieve impressive outcomes by integrating AI into everyday family life. The Chief Minister called for government departments to function efficiently, targeting growth rates of 15 to 20 percent through effective technology use.
The state has forged a partnership with Google, enabling data gathered via RTGS to be processed with AI for actionable insights. This collaboration is key to Naidu's vision of a technologically advanced Andhra Pradesh.
