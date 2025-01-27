Left Menu

AI Model Shakeup: DeepSeek Challenges Market Giants

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines as DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, introduced an AI model that challenges Nvidia and major tech firms. DeepSeek's app outranked ChatGPT on the Apple App Store, raising concerns over AI chip demand. Defensive sectors like healthcare saw gains amid tech downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:31 IST
AI Model Shakeup: DeepSeek Challenges Market Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines, largely attributed to the rising success of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup. Their new model challenges leading chipmakers, notably impacting Nvidia's share value.

DeepSeek's assistant app became the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store, surpassing ChatGPT and contributing to shifts in tech stocks, including significant drops for Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia.

The Cboe Volatility Index, reflecting market uncertainty, peaked as defensive sectors like healthcare thrived. Globally, the U.S. and Colombia made key trade agreements, while investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025