Left Menu

Microsoft in the Race to Save TikTok: Trump's Unfolding Drama

President Trump affirms Microsoft's interest in acquiring TikTok, a move to prevent an impending ban in April. Despite other potential buyers, details of governmental involvement remain unclear. Prominent investors have expressed interest as TikTok's owner ByteDance resists ownership changes amid national security debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:15 IST
Microsoft in the Race to Save TikTok: Trump's Unfolding Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to avert a looming ban, President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday evening that Microsoft is among the U.S. companies seeking to take control of TikTok. This follows Congress's demand for new ownership to keep the app operational in the United States.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed approval of bidding wars, indicating that multiple companies are interested in TikTok. Despite extending the deadline for TikTok's new ownership, details about whether the government or another entity will control the app remain unclear.

The president proposed that the ultimate purchaser give the U.S. a 50% stake. Meanwhile, the app's parent company, China-based ByteDance, has been resisting divestment. High-profile investors have shown interest, as the TikTok ownership debate stirs national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025