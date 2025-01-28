Innovative Partnership Sparks Sustainable EV Battery Future
Hyderabad's PURE EV and France's BE Energy form a strategic alliance to introduce advanced lithium-ion battery reconditioning technology in India. This collaboration aims to reduce battery-related costs for electric vehicle owners while promoting sustainability and decarbonization in the EV sector. The partnership supports India's 'Make in India' initiative.
In a transformative move for the electric vehicle (EV) sector, PURE EV of Hyderabad has joined forces with French climate-tech leader BE Energy. This partnership focuses on developing cutting-edge lithium-ion battery conditioning technology, promising substantial cost savings for EV owners through reduced need for new batteries.
This collaboration is set to introduce innovative battery reconditioning technology to India, aligning with sustainability and decarbonization goals. High-tech equipment from BE Energy will merge with PURE EV's patented BatricsFaraday technology, marking a significant step forward in the EV market.
The joint venture will establish BE Energy's first operations in India, commencing with a facility in Hyderabad, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative. Nishanth Dongari, Founder of PURE EV, highlights the partnership's role in boosting EV durability and resale confidence. Bertrand Coste of BE Energy echoes the commitment to sustainability and lowering carbon footprints.
