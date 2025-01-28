Left Menu

U.S.-Taiwan Semiconductor Synergy: A Win-Win Scenario Amid Tariff Tensions

The semiconductor business between Taiwan and the United States is mutually beneficial, with Taiwan being a critical player in the global technology supply chain. Despite tariff threats from Donald Trump, Taiwan and the U.S. are committed to maintaining a strong collaborative relationship in the technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:08 IST
U.S.-Taiwan Semiconductor Synergy: A Win-Win Scenario Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The economic relationship between Taiwan and the United States in the semiconductor industry stands as a mutually advantageous model, according to Taiwan's economy ministry. This commentary comes after former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested imposing tariffs on imported chips to boost domestic production.

Taiwan, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), plays a pivotal role in the global tech supply chain, serving major clients such as Apple and Nvidia. The U.S. and Taiwan industries are seen as complementary, with the U.S. leading in design and Taiwan in foundry capabilities, fostering a win-win situation.

The ministry assures that it will monitor U.S. policies closely and maintain cooperation to secure mutual benefits despite global challenges. Trump's previous administration had seen TSMC commit to a major investment in Arizona, reflecting ongoing efforts to rebalance tech supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

