Left Menu

PURE EV and BE Energy Forge Alliance for Battery Sustainability

Hyderabad's PURE EV partners with France's BE Energy to enhance lithium-ion battery reconditioning in India. The collaboration aims for long-term cost savings and reduced battery waste, bolstering electric mobility sustainability. A facility, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, will launch at Hyderabad's Karmanghat IDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:21 IST
PURE EV and BE Energy Forge Alliance for Battery Sustainability
EV Battery Certification Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer PURE EV has announced a landmark partnership with French company BE Energy to develop advanced lithium-ion battery conditioning technology.

The collaboration promises significant cost savings for electric vehicle owners by reducing the need for new batteries, according to PURE EV.

As BE Energy commences operations in India, the venture will also feature a new facility in Hyderabad, aligning with the nation's 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025