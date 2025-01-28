PURE EV and BE Energy Forge Alliance for Battery Sustainability
Hyderabad's PURE EV partners with France's BE Energy to enhance lithium-ion battery reconditioning in India. The collaboration aims for long-term cost savings and reduced battery waste, bolstering electric mobility sustainability. A facility, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, will launch at Hyderabad's Karmanghat IDA.
- India
Hyderabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer PURE EV has announced a landmark partnership with French company BE Energy to develop advanced lithium-ion battery conditioning technology.
The collaboration promises significant cost savings for electric vehicle owners by reducing the need for new batteries, according to PURE EV.
As BE Energy commences operations in India, the venture will also feature a new facility in Hyderabad, aligning with the nation's 'Make in India' initiative.
