PURE EV and BE Energy Forge Alliance for Battery Sustainability

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle manufacturer PURE EV has announced a landmark partnership with French company BE Energy to develop advanced lithium-ion battery conditioning technology.

The collaboration promises significant cost savings for electric vehicle owners by reducing the need for new batteries, according to PURE EV.

As BE Energy commences operations in India, the venture will also feature a new facility in Hyderabad, aligning with the nation's 'Make in India' initiative.

