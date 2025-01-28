Tech Stocks Rebound as AI Speculations Trigger Market Volatility

Tech stocks, including those linked to artificial intelligence, opened higher Tuesday following a sharp selloff the previous day. The market was stirred on Monday by Chinese startup DeepSeek's new AI models, which rival U.S. industry giants. AI leader Nvidia rose 3.4% early in the day, regaining some ground.

Other AI-linked stocks like Oracle and Broadcom also recovered, gaining 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively. This market fluctuation came as power companies expecting AI-driven demand posted gains. Despite these recoveries, skepticism lingered about the valuation of AI-related stocks, noted Keith Buchanan of GLOBALT Investments.

Meanwhile, Boeing faced volatility amid reporting its largest annual loss since 2020, while market observers focused on the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision and President Trump's proposed tariffs, which could escalate inflation concerns. Market volatility is expected to persist with earnings reports from major tech companies due this week.

