Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rebound as AI Speculations Trigger Market Volatility

Tech stocks rebounded slightly after a sharp selloff driven by AI-led market changes. AI stock leader Nvidia saw a boost, regaining some of its massive loss. Market reactions to DeepSeek's new AI models and corporate earnings injected volatility, with investors cautious about valuations in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:26 IST
Tech Stocks Rebound as AI Speculations Trigger Market Volatility

Tech stocks, including those linked to artificial intelligence, opened higher Tuesday following a sharp selloff the previous day. The market was stirred on Monday by Chinese startup DeepSeek's new AI models, which rival U.S. industry giants. AI leader Nvidia rose 3.4% early in the day, regaining some ground.

Other AI-linked stocks like Oracle and Broadcom also recovered, gaining 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively. This market fluctuation came as power companies expecting AI-driven demand posted gains. Despite these recoveries, skepticism lingered about the valuation of AI-related stocks, noted Keith Buchanan of GLOBALT Investments.

Meanwhile, Boeing faced volatility amid reporting its largest annual loss since 2020, while market observers focused on the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision and President Trump's proposed tariffs, which could escalate inflation concerns. Market volatility is expected to persist with earnings reports from major tech companies due this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025