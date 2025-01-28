Left Menu

MapmyIndia Expands Global Reach with Hyundai JV

CE Info Systems, the parent of MapmyIndia, reported a 4% increase in net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 32.3 crore. Revenue surged 24.5% to Rs 114.5 crore. The company operationalised a significant joint venture with Hyundai Autoever in Indonesia, enhancing its global presence.

CE Info Systems, the parent firm of MapmyIndia, announced a 4 percent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 32.3 crore for the quarter ending December 2024.

The company's revenue from operations saw impressive growth, rising by 24.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 114.5 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. CEO Rakesh Verma highlighted the successful implementation of a joint venture with Hyundai Autoever in Indonesia, a move that significantly boosts the company's global market footprint.

MapmyIndia remains focused on integrating its Mappls App as a strategic asset, aiming to prioritize it while managing costs from the next quarter. The Consumer Tech and Enterprise Digital Transformation sectors showed remarkable revenue increases, alongside notable advancements in Automotive and Mobility Tech.

