Micron's Mega Semiconductor Facility Nears Completion in India
Tata Projects is rapidly advancing the construction of Micron Technology's expansive semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, India. The facility, set to be the largest back-end semiconductor unit globally, is already 60% complete. This project is expected to generate 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.
- Country:
- Iran
Tata Projects announced that construction of the semiconductor assembly and test facility for Micron Technology in Sanand, near Ahmedabad, is progressing at a strong pace. The expansive facility spans nearly 50 acres and broke ground in July last year.
The facility, upon completion, is expected to be the world's largest back-end semiconductor unit, according to Tata Projects' top executive. Currently, 60% of the work has been completed, with a workforce of 3,500 actively engaged in the project, which involves civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.
This ambitious project follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Micron and the Gujarat government, planning to inject USD 2.75 billion into the facility's development. Once operational, the project is projected to create approximately 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Micron
- semiconductor
- India
- Tata Projects
- Sanand
- facility
- construction
- ATMP
- jobs
- Gujarat
ALSO READ
Masdar Unveils Gigawatt Renewable Power Facility
Masdar Launches Revolutionary Renewable Energy Facility
Building Resilience: Tackling Pacific Construction Supply Chain Challenges
Nawaf Salam's Call for Unity in Lebanon's Reconstruction
16th BoCW Monitoring Committee Meeting Highlights Enhanced Social Security Measures for Construction Workers