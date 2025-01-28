Left Menu

Micron's Mega Semiconductor Facility Nears Completion in India

Tata Projects is rapidly advancing the construction of Micron Technology's expansive semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, India. The facility, set to be the largest back-end semiconductor unit globally, is already 60% complete. This project is expected to generate 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanand | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:52 IST
Micron's Mega Semiconductor Facility Nears Completion in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tata Projects announced that construction of the semiconductor assembly and test facility for Micron Technology in Sanand, near Ahmedabad, is progressing at a strong pace. The expansive facility spans nearly 50 acres and broke ground in July last year.

The facility, upon completion, is expected to be the world's largest back-end semiconductor unit, according to Tata Projects' top executive. Currently, 60% of the work has been completed, with a workforce of 3,500 actively engaged in the project, which involves civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.

This ambitious project follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Micron and the Gujarat government, planning to inject USD 2.75 billion into the facility's development. Once operational, the project is projected to create approximately 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025