Micron's Mega Semiconductor Facility Nears Completion in India

Tata Projects announced that construction of the semiconductor assembly and test facility for Micron Technology in Sanand, near Ahmedabad, is progressing at a strong pace. The expansive facility spans nearly 50 acres and broke ground in July last year.

The facility, upon completion, is expected to be the world's largest back-end semiconductor unit, according to Tata Projects' top executive. Currently, 60% of the work has been completed, with a workforce of 3,500 actively engaged in the project, which involves civil, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.

This ambitious project follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Micron and the Gujarat government, planning to inject USD 2.75 billion into the facility's development. Once operational, the project is projected to create approximately 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)