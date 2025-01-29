Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Nvidia Leads Market Rebound

U.S. stocks, particularly those in the technology sector, rose on Tuesday as Nvidia and other AI-linked shares rebounded from previous losses. Nvidia's recovery followed a significant drop that impacted its market value. Investors focused on tech companies' earnings reports amid ongoing global economic developments.

29-01-2025
In a notable market turnaround, U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, driven by technology shares' resurgence, particularly in AI sectors with Nvidia at the forefront. The Nasdaqd posted impressive gains, notably benefiting from Nvidia's bounce back from a significant loss the previous day.

Investor attention was also heightened by upcoming earnings reports from major tech companies like Apple and Microsoft. This reaction followed tech stocks' sell-off influenced by emerging AI competition from China's DeepSeek, which claims competitive AI models at reduced costs.

Amidst these fluctuations, significant investor activity was witnessed, reflecting broader market responses to speculative news and potential future changes, keeping industry analysts focused on ongoing global economic shifts.

