European Shares Hit Record Highs Led by ASML's Surge

European shares reached a record high driven by chip equipment maker ASML, which posted strong quarterly results. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with ASML shares jumping 10.6%. Despite gains in technology, luxury goods brands like LVMH dragged down as their sales disappointed investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached unprecedented heights on Wednesday, propelled by ASML's stellar performance in the technology sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 experienced a 0.5% increase, surpassing the previous day's record close.

ASML stood out with a 10.6% surge in its share price, celebrating better-than-expected fourth-quarter bookings worth 7.088 billion euros. The positive sentiment spilled over to peers like ASM International and Infineon, which saw gains between 2.7% and 7.5%.

However, the luxury goods sector struggled as LVMH's shares fell 5% due to unremarkable sales growth, impacting rivals Kering and Christian Dior as well, which declined by 6% and 5%, respectively. As investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the French CAC 40 index dipped 0.4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

