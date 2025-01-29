European Shares Hit Record Highs Led by ASML's Surge
European shares reached a record high driven by chip equipment maker ASML, which posted strong quarterly results. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with ASML shares jumping 10.6%. Despite gains in technology, luxury goods brands like LVMH dragged down as their sales disappointed investors.
European shares reached unprecedented heights on Wednesday, propelled by ASML's stellar performance in the technology sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 experienced a 0.5% increase, surpassing the previous day's record close.
ASML stood out with a 10.6% surge in its share price, celebrating better-than-expected fourth-quarter bookings worth 7.088 billion euros. The positive sentiment spilled over to peers like ASM International and Infineon, which saw gains between 2.7% and 7.5%.
However, the luxury goods sector struggled as LVMH's shares fell 5% due to unremarkable sales growth, impacting rivals Kering and Christian Dior as well, which declined by 6% and 5%, respectively. As investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the French CAC 40 index dipped 0.4%.
(With inputs from agencies.)