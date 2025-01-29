European Shares Hit Record Highs Led by ASML's Surge

European shares reached unprecedented heights on Wednesday, propelled by ASML's stellar performance in the technology sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 experienced a 0.5% increase, surpassing the previous day's record close.

ASML stood out with a 10.6% surge in its share price, celebrating better-than-expected fourth-quarter bookings worth 7.088 billion euros. The positive sentiment spilled over to peers like ASM International and Infineon, which saw gains between 2.7% and 7.5%.

However, the luxury goods sector struggled as LVMH's shares fell 5% due to unremarkable sales growth, impacting rivals Kering and Christian Dior as well, which declined by 6% and 5%, respectively. As investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, the French CAC 40 index dipped 0.4%.

