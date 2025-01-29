Nasdaq Surges as Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Promising Earnings

Nasdaq futures advanced on Wednesday, fueled by a rise in semiconductor stocks after ASML reported stronger-than-expected quarterly orders. Market attention is centered on company earnings and the Federal Reserve's rate decision later today.

The Fed's interest rate decision is expected shortly, with markets largely anticipating a steady lending rate. "Market expectations of a rate cut today are negligible," stated Amanda Sundström, an economist at SEB.

Anticipation is high amidst President Trump's proposed tariffs, which could heighten inflation and slow interest rate cuts. The market remains vigilant as earnings from companies like General Dynamics and Apple unfold, while Nvidia's recovery in AI-linked shares boosts overall tech sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)