ISRO's 100th Mission Boosts India's Navigational Capabilities

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated a historic milestone on Wednesday, marking its 100th mission with the successful launch of the NVS-02 navigation satellite. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his congratulations to the dedicated scientists behind this achievement, emphasizing its significance for enhancing India's navigational capabilities.

This mission is the first ISRO endeavor this year and was executed flawlessly. Using a GSLV rocket, the satellite was placed into its intended orbit, prepared to provide critical navigation services. These include applications in terrestrial, aerial, and maritime domains, as well as facilitating precision agriculture and various technological advancements.

The NVS-02 satellite is the second in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series, equipped to deliver precise positioning, velocity, and timing data across the Indian subcontinent and beyond. With its predecessor, NVS-01, having been launched earlier this year, this mission is set to strengthen both civilian and defense navigation services significantly.

