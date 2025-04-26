Left Menu

ISRO's GSLV Second Stage Flagged Off for NISAR Mission

ISRO recently flagged off the second stage of its GSLV launch vehicle from the Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri to the Sriharikota launch site. The stage is for the GSLV-F16 mission, set to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, with activities beginning in April 2025.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Saturday that the second stage of its GSLV launch vehicle was recently dispatched from the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri to the launch facility at Sriharikota.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, along with the Directors of the Propulsion Complex and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, oversaw the flag-off ceremony held on March 24.

This liquid stage is designated for the upcoming GSLV-F16 mission, which aims to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. Preparations for this mission have begun at Sriharikota, starting in the first week of April 2025.

