Left Menu

Apple Faces AI Challenges and Global Competition

Apple's quarterly revenue growth is expected to be modest due to its slow AI integration and stiff competition from China. The company's market share has decreased, particularly in China. Despite facing a stronger dollar and competition, Apple's service sector shows promise with an anticipated sales increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:28 IST
Apple Faces AI Challenges and Global Competition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple's anticipated quarterly revenue growth remains lackluster, as the tech giant grapples with sluggish adoption of artificial intelligence features and fierce competition from Chinese rivals, affecting iPhone sales during the critical holiday-shopping period.

The latest iPhone 16 lacked AI functionalities at its September launch, and some AI services, like the improved Siri, are delayed until later this year. This has weakened Apple's competitive stance, especially as competitors like Google and Samsung leverage AI to boost device sales.

Apple's global smartphone market share fell to 23% in late 2024, notably dropping in China to 17%. With a stronger U.S. dollar impacting international sales, Apple's projected revenue growth is 3.8%, down from 6.1% in the prior quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025