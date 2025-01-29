Tech Giants Tumble Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly down on Wednesday, influenced by losses in major tech firms Apple and Nvidia. Investor attention was primarily focused on the anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, affecting overall market gains.
Wall Street's major indexes opened on a subdued note on Wednesday, as declines in tech giants Apple and Nvidia hindered broader market gains.
As the trading day commenced, investors kept a wary eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision, anticipated later on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dipped by 30.8 points, or 0.07%, to arrive at 44,819.55. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 opened with a decrease of 10.0 points, or 0.16%, reaching 6,057.7, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 37.9 points, or 0.19%, settling at 19,695.68 at the opening bell.
