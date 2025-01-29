Tech Giants Tumble Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Wall Street's major indexes opened on a subdued note on Wednesday, as declines in tech giants Apple and Nvidia hindered broader market gains.

As the trading day commenced, investors kept a wary eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision, anticipated later on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially dipped by 30.8 points, or 0.07%, to arrive at 44,819.55. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 opened with a decrease of 10.0 points, or 0.16%, reaching 6,057.7, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 37.9 points, or 0.19%, settling at 19,695.68 at the opening bell.

