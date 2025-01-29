Tech Stocks Struggle Amid Interest Rate Uncertainty

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks displayed uneven performance as investor attention turned to the Federal Reserve's impending interest-rate decision, expected later in the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw declines, largely due to falling tech stocks such as Apple and Nvidia, which offset broader market gains.

Despite mixed performance, certain sectors exhibited growth. Semiconductor companies saw positive movement after strong earnings reports from Dutch firm ASML. Shares of firms including KLA Corp, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology advanced following favorable fourth-quarter results.

As market participants anticipate the Fed's policy decision, concerns regarding U.S. governmental policies, particularly tariffs, linger. The expected steady interest rate from the central bank reflects caution amid uncertain macroeconomic impacts. Investors continue to watch economic indicators and corporate earnings closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)