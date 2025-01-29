Left Menu

AI Tension: U.S. Calls Out China's Tech Practices

In a Senate hearing, Howard Lutnick, the U.S. commerce secretary nominee, accused China's DeepSeek of developing AI tech using stolen U.S. technology and semiconductors. He emphasized the need for the U.S. to set global standards for AI, akin to its cybersecurity norms, to retain leadership in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Howard Lutnick, nominated as U.S. commerce secretary, has accused China's DeepSeek of developing an artificial intelligence model using pilfered U.S. technology and advanced semiconductors. Lutnick made these statements during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee interrogation on Wednesday.

Lutnick underscored the importance of setting a "light touch" framework that mirrors the U.S. cybersecurity standards to maintain global leadership in AI. He argued that these standards would ensure that international AI development aligns with U.S. technical competence and ethical practices.

"We need to determine what standards the world adheres to," Lutnick told the committee. "By following the American way, which history shows is the winning strategy, we can secure our leadership."

(With inputs from agencies.)

