AI Tension: U.S. Calls Out China's Tech Practices

Howard Lutnick, nominated as U.S. commerce secretary, has accused China's DeepSeek of developing an artificial intelligence model using pilfered U.S. technology and advanced semiconductors. Lutnick made these statements during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee interrogation on Wednesday.

Lutnick underscored the importance of setting a "light touch" framework that mirrors the U.S. cybersecurity standards to maintain global leadership in AI. He argued that these standards would ensure that international AI development aligns with U.S. technical competence and ethical practices.

"We need to determine what standards the world adheres to," Lutnick told the committee. "By following the American way, which history shows is the winning strategy, we can secure our leadership."

