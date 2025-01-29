DeepSeek: Challenging AI Giants and Symbolizing a New Tech Era

Chinese bloggers, state media, and citizens are celebrating DeepSeek's rise, viewing it as a triumph over U.S. tech dominance. The AI startup's new assistant has outpaced ChatGPT in App Store downloads, causing a stir in global markets.

Analysts suggest DeepSeek's success could challenge the business models of U.S. giants like Microsoft and Nvidia, as it competes at a significantly lower cost. Washington's export restrictions seem less effective as China's tech prowess grows.

Former U.S. President Trump commented positively on DeepSeek's advances, seeing it as motivation for American firms. Meanwhile, in China, the event is reminiscent of Huawei's Mate 60 Pro breakthrough, further boosting national confidence in homegrown technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)