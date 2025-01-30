SoftBank's Big Bet: A $25 Billion ChatGPT Investment
SoftBank is in discussions to invest up to $25 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. This investment would support OpenAI's collaboration in Stargate, a joint AI venture with Oracle and the U.S. government. The move marks SoftBank's ongoing commitment to leading the global AI competition.
In a strategic move, SoftBank is reportedly considering a hefty investment ranging from $15 billion to $25 billion in OpenAI, the creator of the popular ChatGPT. This information comes from a source familiar with the discussions, indicating SoftBank's continued expansion into the artificial intelligence sector.
The investment is part of OpenAI's commitment to the Stargate project, a significant joint venture also involving Oracle, aimed at bolstering the United States' AI capabilities against global competitors like China. Stargate plans to pump $500 billion into advancing AI technologies across the nation.
Announced by key figures including U.S. President Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Stargate is at an early stage, with SoftBank's investment in negotiation. This follows SoftBank's previous $15 billion commitment to the venture, demonstrating its strategic aim to cement leadership in the global AI market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
