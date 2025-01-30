Left Menu

Unexpected Decline: Germany's GDP Falls by 0.2%

Germany's GDP experienced a larger-than-expected drop of 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to preliminary data. Analysts had predicted a smaller decline of 0.1%. This unexpected decrease heightens concerns about the economic outlook for the Eurozone's largest economy.

Updated: 30-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:33 IST
Germany's economy saw a surprising contraction in the latest quarter, with GDP shrinking by 0.2%, according to initial figures from the national statistics office released on Thursday. The downturn surpasses the expected decline of 0.1% anticipated by Reuters-polled analysts.

This unforeseen decrease is raising concerns among economists amid a backdrop of economic insecurity gripping Europe. The contraction could potentially impact the economic trajectory of the continent's powerhouse.

As stakeholders digest this data, discussions around potential policy adjustments or interventions could take center stage to bolster Germany’s economic standing in the forthcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

