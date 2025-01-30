From Blitz Tunnels to Blooming Wonders: A Global Narrative

The world presents a tapestry of fascinating narratives this week as Reuters' global team spotlights exceptional stories. In London, tunnels once crucial during World War Two are set to captivate visitors anew as a major tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, deep in Chile's Atacama Desert, construction advances on an Extremely Large Telescope, poised to redefine astronomical observation standards. Across the globe in China, scientists push genetic engineering boundaries by creating mice with two male parents.

Social media crosses into culinary territory in Madrid, Spain, with a TikTok chef subtly reshaping the local dining scene. A different blend of heritage and novelty emerges in Taipei, where a unique café aims to alter perceptions about snakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)