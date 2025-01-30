Left Menu

From Blitz Tunnels to Blooming Wonders: A Global Narrative

The article covers various stories highlighting different aspects such as London's Blitz shelter tunnels becoming a tourist attraction, a giant telescope being constructed in Chile, genetic engineering in China, a TikTok chef in Spain, medical recovery in Jordan, snake cafés in Taipei, and a rare corpse flower bloom in Sydney.

The world presents a tapestry of fascinating narratives this week as Reuters' global team spotlights exceptional stories. In London, tunnels once crucial during World War Two are set to captivate visitors anew as a major tourist attraction.

Meanwhile, deep in Chile's Atacama Desert, construction advances on an Extremely Large Telescope, poised to redefine astronomical observation standards. Across the globe in China, scientists push genetic engineering boundaries by creating mice with two male parents.

Social media crosses into culinary territory in Madrid, Spain, with a TikTok chef subtly reshaping the local dining scene. A different blend of heritage and novelty emerges in Taipei, where a unique café aims to alter perceptions about snakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

