In a groundbreaking appearance at Riyadh's Global Labour Market Conference, an AI chatbot named 'Ryan' stole the show with its ability to provide insights on highly sought-after jobs in Saudi Arabia. This technologically advanced advisor, developed by local firm Takamol, offered multilingual interaction to visitors.

Stationed at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, 'Ryan' operates as a global labour market advisor, equipped to answer labour-related queries while providing data insights with its captivating 3D representation. In contrast to its political detachment, the AI model addressed the economic landscape and more through interactive digital displays.

Despite its off-stage presence, 'Ryan' left an unforgettable mark with its localized and online access versions designed to handle labour market topics robustly. Takamol officials emphasized the need to embrace AI advancements, a sentiment strongly advocated by Abdullah Althawad, asserting AI's crucial role for future competitiveness.

