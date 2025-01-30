Left Menu

Meet Ryan: AI Chatbot Revolutionizing Global Labour Market At Riyadh Mega-Con

Ryan, an AI chatbot, was the star of the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh, offering insights on sought-after jobs in Saudi Arabia. Built by Takamol, this advisor addressed queries in multiple languages, with a focus on the global labour market, showcasing advanced technology for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:01 IST
Meet Ryan: AI Chatbot Revolutionizing Global Labour Market At Riyadh Mega-Con
Ryan
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking appearance at Riyadh's Global Labour Market Conference, an AI chatbot named 'Ryan' stole the show with its ability to provide insights on highly sought-after jobs in Saudi Arabia. This technologically advanced advisor, developed by local firm Takamol, offered multilingual interaction to visitors.

Stationed at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, 'Ryan' operates as a global labour market advisor, equipped to answer labour-related queries while providing data insights with its captivating 3D representation. In contrast to its political detachment, the AI model addressed the economic landscape and more through interactive digital displays.

Despite its off-stage presence, 'Ryan' left an unforgettable mark with its localized and online access versions designed to handle labour market topics robustly. Takamol officials emphasized the need to embrace AI advancements, a sentiment strongly advocated by Abdullah Althawad, asserting AI's crucial role for future competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025