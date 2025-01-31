Left Menu

Italy Blocks DeepSeek: Data Privacy Concerns Rise

Italy's data protection authority has blocked DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, due to insufficient data privacy information. The app is removed from Apple and Google stores in Italy. The authority has launched an investigation to protect users' personal data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:57 IST
Italy Blocks DeepSeek: Data Privacy Concerns Rise

Italy's data protection authority took decisive action on Thursday by blocking the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, over concerns about its handling of personal data.

On Wednesday, users in Italy found DeepSeek inaccessible on both Apple and Google app stores. This move followed the Garante's request for specific information regarding the model's use of personal data—information that was deemed "totally insufficient" according to a note on the watchdog's website.

This decision, implemented with immediate effect, underscores the Garante's commitment to safeguarding Italian users' privacy. Alongside the blocking, an investigation has been initiated. Attempts to contact DeepSeek for comment by Reuters were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025