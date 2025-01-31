Italy Blocks DeepSeek: Data Privacy Concerns Rise

Italy's data protection authority took decisive action on Thursday by blocking the Chinese artificial intelligence model, DeepSeek, over concerns about its handling of personal data.

On Wednesday, users in Italy found DeepSeek inaccessible on both Apple and Google app stores. This move followed the Garante's request for specific information regarding the model's use of personal data—information that was deemed "totally insufficient" according to a note on the watchdog's website.

This decision, implemented with immediate effect, underscores the Garante's commitment to safeguarding Italian users' privacy. Alongside the blocking, an investigation has been initiated. Attempts to contact DeepSeek for comment by Reuters were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)